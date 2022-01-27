Rumors About Randall

Lala’s costars admitted that they heard rumors of Randall allegedly being unfaithful to her over the years.

According to Sandoval, Lala never “wanted to know these things” when it came to her relationship with the film producer, noting, “You didn’t seem like you wanted anyone to mention anything even remotely about your personal life.”

James also revealed that he had heard “sexual rumors” when it came to Randall, adding, “Just hotel room stuff. Girls meeting up. I saw him buying drinks for two of the hottest girls who walked into SUR, the baby was already born at this point by the way.”