Scheana and Brock Address Their Plans for James and Raquel’s Engagement Party

Scheana clapped back after James called out the couple’s “tacky and cheap” plans to get married during his engagement party weekend.

“Why do I not get to be happy about something that happened in my life? I didn’t want to do it and take away from their party. But I still wanted to tell some of the closest people in my life about something that happened with me,” Scheana said, noting she never planned to uproot Raquel and James’ day.

She continued: “Do you know how frustrating it is? Why can’t I have a f–king happy moment? Because someone else got engaged? I don’t get to get engaged? It is all of us. It is all of us together. Not one person is more important than any other.”

Although James didn’t support Scheana and Brock’s previous plans, Raquel said she was “just surprised” to learn the truth.

“I understand your situation and I heard where you are coming from. I was just surprised and shocked,” the model shared. “I do want you to have your moment and you do deserve that.”