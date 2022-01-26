Scheana Shay and Charli Burnett’s Rocky Friendship

Scheana, 36, offered an apology to Charli after watching back how Brock’s friend touched her at his birthday party, saying, “In that moment though, I wish that I would have reacted the way she needed, but I didn’t know that she needed that. I hope to God that we are never in that situation again, but if we are, I will speak up and I will step in. I am so sorry that I didn’t.”

The duo struggled to see eye-to-eye when Charli claimed that Scheana wouldn’t take any accountability for the issues in their friendship.