The First Part

Bravo released two episode descriptions for the reunion that tease major drama. Raquel and James’s split “shakes their friends to the core,” according to the network. Meanwhile, Sandoval and Katie “clash over their control issues about the bar and Tom Schwartz.” Expect Charli to call out Scheana “for placing restrictions on their friendship” and Brock to do the same as he “attempts to hold James accountable for his anger issues.”

For a break from the drama, Lisa will open up about being a grandma after daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo gave birth in November to son Teddy.