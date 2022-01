The Second Part

In the second hour of the VPR reunion, Brock and Scheana will have to “defend their plan to get married during James and Raquel’s engagement weekend.” Lala will take viewers inside her split from Randall, and Ariana “unleashes on Katie for questioning her integrity,” Bravo teases.

James and Raquel will also get a moment of closure as they “share an emotional moment before going their separate ways.”