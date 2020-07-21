New Cast?

Scheana’s friend Jasmine Goode, who appeared on season 21 of The Bachelor and season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise, hinted that she’s spoken to production about possibly joining the cast.

“I think it’d be great! One, I think it’d be great because you guys do not have anybody that looks anything like me on the show. So No. 1, you need some [Black] representation there. … The thing about Vanderpump which I love, the reason I would consider it is because it’s not like The Bachelor where it’s all about love. This is your life. You’re filming your life, everyday things, and I think that’s so cool,” Jasmine told Scheana on her “Scheananigans” podcast in July. “I’m friends with [the cast], of course. … It’s like, if I’m filming, yes, I’ll film with Scheana. It’s not a big deal. … This is what we normally do.”

Faith Stowers, who was the one who initially called out Stassi and Kristen for their past behavior, previously told Us that she would be down to return too.

“I would love to go back on Vanderpump Rules. I don’t have a problem with Vanderpump Rules. I don’t have a problem with Bravo in general,” Faith, who appeared on season 4, told Us. “I love their shows. I think it’s really cool. I would love to join their cast again and to be able to showcase my life to people because I know people can relate to it. It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get to show my military career with Vanderpump Rules and you know, my dating life. … I respect the network even more now.”