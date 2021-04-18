Scheana and Lala Are on the Outs

While Scheana and Lala have both expressed interest in filming season 9, the pregnant stars argued over the summer of 2020 after Scheana accused Lala of not being there for her when she suffered a miscarriage.

“I unfollowed [Lala]. I never see a friendship with her again. And I am completely fine with that,” Scheana said on the “#NoFilter with Zack Peter” podcast in October 2020. “Because honestly, for the last three years, I felt myself forcing a friendship with her because every time she hurts me, she feels bad, she begs for my forgiveness — but, it’s usually when there’s a camera in her face — and I forgive her! And then she does it again. And I forgive her. And then she does it again. And I’m, like, I haven’t wanted this friendship to continue for years. I just, I keep forgiving you. And at this point, I’m done. I’m checked out. I don’t have room for that type of fakeness in my life anymore.”