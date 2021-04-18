SUR Is Open … But Filming Hasn’t Started

SUR reopened in February 2021 after being forced to close for the second time amid the coronavirus pandemic. The following month, Ariana and Tom confirmed plans to make season 9 were still in the works.

“Obviously, they want to do another season and they have every plan and intention of doing that, but it’s just because of the industry that we’re in, they don’t want to see us just like sitting in our houses,” he told Page Six. “You also have a lot of restrictions when it comes to productions as well and liabilities and things like that.”