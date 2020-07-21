The Status of LVP’s Restaurants

As COVID-19 cases surge in Los Angeles, Lisa and husband Ken Todd were forced to close SUR, TomTom and Pump again in July. Their restaurant Villa Blanca has also closed for good amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“SUR began reopening two weeks ago but ended up locking everything down again after Governor Gavin Newsom announced reclosures in L.A. including indoor restaurants,” a source told Us in July, noting that “staff has not heard from Lisa or Ken.”

A second source previously told Us that Max and Brett’s jobs at TomTom and SUR, respectively, were still to be determined after Bravo fired them from the show.

“Brett and Max haven’t heard anything in regards to their employment at the restaurants yet once they open back up,” the source said in June. “It’s still all being worked out.”