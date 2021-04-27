News ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Set to Begin Filming Season 9 in May: Details By Emily Longeretta April 27, 2021 Tommy Garcia/Bravo 4 1 / 4 When They’ll Start Filming will begin production in early May. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News A Look Back at Adele’s Transformation Over Her Career and Her Incredible 100-Pound Weight Loss Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner and More Stars With Sex Stories (Almost) Too Crazy to Be True Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bundchen’s Tampa Bay Mansion Gives Them Views of the Water! See Photos More News