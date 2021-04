Who’s Not Back

Stassi Schroeder, Kristen Doute, Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were fired from the show in June 2020 following racially charged comments. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright announced their exits in December 2020. Dayna Kathan has also chosen not to return. “I’m not returning but excited to see next szn!” she posted via Instagram in April 2021.