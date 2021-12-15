Discussing Their Future

While reflecting on their fight about Raquel’s surgery, James admitted that he didn’t think his fiancée would support him in a similar situation.

“What if I went and botched my nose? You would f–king end up probably leaving me eventually,” James said to Raquel, who responded, “Is that what you would do with me?”

Raquel pointed out that James shouldn’t have such a strong opinion about what she chose to do to her body.

“So then maybe don’t vocalize about what’s going on in your head about your personal issues about my body,” she added in the November 2021 episode. “Because your No. 1 job as my fiancé is to support me and not add to the stress that I’m already feeling.”

James, for his part, apologized before pointing out that there is a “learning curve” when it comes to dealing with issues in their relationship.