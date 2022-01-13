Getting Caught in the Middle

During a January 2022 episode, Ariana discussed with her boyfriend how she thought James was “losing it” towards those around him.

“The whole thing just really rubbed me the wrong way. Like at Schwartz and Sandy’s, when him and Brock got into it and me and Raquel and Katie were at the other end of the bar, at one point he, like, came over and he grabbed her wrist,” the former SUR bartender recalled at the time. “I called her on FaceTime and he was, like, really rude to me on the phone as well.”

A flashback showed Ariana trying to check in with Raquel about the incident, saying, “When he came over to us and he grabbed your wrist? That s–t doesn’t f–king fly with me.” James then came into the room and shut down Ariana’s concerns.

Later in the episode, Ariana addressed the issue during James and Raquel’s engagement party in Santa Ynez.

“I know you’ve been on edge the last few days and you have kind of been firing off at people,” Ariana told the U.K. native, who replied, “I haven’t been firing off at people. You were like on a rant about me for like eight minutes to Raquel.”

James apologized when the Florida native pointed out he wasn’t “supposed to be a part of that conversation” between her and Raquel.