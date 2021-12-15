James’ Reaction at Game Night

During a November 2021 episode, James raised eyebrows when he lashed out at Raquel while they played a group game.

“It’s pretty f–king annoying playing a drinking game sober while everyone’s s–tfaced off absinthe,” he explained in a confessional interview about the situation. “Like this is just annoying at this point. Like, Raquel can’t get one answer right. It’s winding me up.”

The night ended early when James referred to Raquel and Charli Burnett as “so dumb” and the next morning she explained to her fiancée that his rage was affecting others, saying, “I feel like sometimes you have a tendency to think about yourself before other people.”