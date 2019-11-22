Eddie Cibrian

The SURver unknowingly started seeing the actor during his marriage to Brandi Glanville. “Seven years ago I met Eddie, and six or eight months go by and I find out that he’s married and I call him out,” Scheana recalled to Us in 2013. “He lied at first about it and then he admitted it. So I stopped talking to him for a long time.” While Scheana and Eddie briefly reconnected after he split from Brandi, the Take Two star was also dating LeAnn Rimes, whom he ultimately married in 2011. Scheana emotionally apologized to Brandi on a 2013 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which launched Lisa Vanderpump’s spinoff Vanderpump Rules.