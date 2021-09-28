Danica Dow

The SUR assistant and her on-again, off-again boyfriend Brett Willis, who was also briefly featured on the show, called it quits in August 2020. After she was granted a temporary restraining order against him, Brett released a statement to E! News: “I want to handle this amicably. We got in an argument at a house party. We’re around a lot of her girlfriends and I’m sure it looked like I was the bad guy. It was nothing physical, but it was an aggressive argument on both sides. For me, I want her to retract everything. We work at the same establishment and I want us to be able to work and keep it professional and amicable. Our relationship was toxic and it’s not there anymore. I still love her, but I also have to look out for myself.”

In response, Danica told the outlet: “Brett’s version of these events are a complete lie. Brett kept trying to follow me around the party into different rooms and harass me.”

Danica has since gone public with a new boyfriend, sharing photos of with him via Instagram without revealing his name.