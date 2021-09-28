Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright

After the duo announced their departure in late 2020, Brittany implied that it wasn’t the couple’s choice to leave Vanderpump Rules. (Many fans called for Jax to be let go amid the backlash for Stassi and Kristen’s exits.)

“Do you guys really truly think we got to write whatever we wanted?” Brittany commented via Instagram after fans called out her and Jax’s similar goodbye statements.

The pair welcomed son Cruz in April 2021 and celebrated two years of marriage that June.