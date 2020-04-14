Tina McDowelle

While Tina had a full-time role on season 1, she took a backseat when the show returned for season 2. While she continued to pursue a singing and acting career post-SUR, Tina hit pause to recover after she was shot in Los Angeles on Black Friday in November 2019.

“The bullet collapsed my lung, severely lacerated my liver, punctured my diaphragm, broke my ribs and exited out my back. I almost died. And a part of me definitely did,” she wrote on a GoFundMe fundraiser page. “To the doctors that saved my life.. THANK YOU, I’m in awe of your compassion and your genius. To the nurses that held my hand when I couldn’t take the pain..THANK YOU so much. You’re my ANGELS.”