Vail Bloom

After brief romances with Peter Madrigal and Jax, the SUR hostess quit the restaurant and returned to her acting roots in a series of independent films. While her personal life hit a rough patch in 2019 when she filed a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Hayes Stuppy, Vail also became a mother. While the soap opera vet has yet to publicly reveal the father of her kids, she welcomed daughter Charlie Olivia Grace Bloom in 2018 and a son in 2020.