Changes Coming?

Tamra was asked by a fan in December 2020 whether she wanted to be back on the show. “I have very mixed feelings!” she replied. “It was a Big part of my life for 12 years. Sometimes I miss it, but I’m okay without it. I really enjoy my friendships off camera with some of the ladies In my opinion the current cast is the worst in OC history! I definitely see a shakeup coming.” She added the hashtag #makeOCgreatagain.