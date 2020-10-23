Don’t Blame Me

Tamra took to Instagram after she was discussed during the first two episodes of season 15. “I haven’t watched yet but heard I’m getting blamed for stuff,” she wrote in October 2020 before clarifying the details of her conversation with Braunwyn’s mother about her daughter’s struggle with alcoholism. “I asked how her and B were doing. She simply said better now that she isn’t drinking … that’s it!!!! First week of filming when Shannon and I were still kind talking, Shannon called me and said she thinks B is pregnant and she’s gonna buy her a pregnancy test and give it to her on camera. I told her don’t bother, I don’t think she’s pregnant, her mom told me that she isn’t drinking anymore.”

Tamra then alleged, “Shannon then contacts production and makes this big deal out of it saying, ‘We are filming a reality show she needs to drink.’ … No Shannon, not everyone needs to drink!”