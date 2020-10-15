Tamra Slams Kelly

The real estate agent has called for Kelly to be fired for her offensive remarks. “Even if she did think that way, you shouldn’t publicly say that because there are a lot of people that are missing their father and their grandfather and their uncle and their aunts and their mothers because they have passed away,” she said in June 2020. “It’s such an insensitive thing to say, especially with Andy [Cohen] having [had] coronavirus. You think you’d be a little bit smarter than that.”