The End of Their Friendship With Shannon

The ladies have been very candid about their friendship with Shannon ending after she went on to film the series without them.

“Normally, we would talk every single day, multiple times a day,” Tamra told Us in May 2020. “And if I didn’t call her or call her back right away, she’s like, ‘Where are you? How come you haven’t called me?’ And then all of a sudden it was like I don’t hear from you. … I said, ‘I felt like, honestly, I’m going through the hardest time in my life right now. So many changes at once. And I can’t get a hold of you. You’re not calling me or you’re not calling me back or you’re not taking my calls.’ That’s what hurts is I just want my friend there.”