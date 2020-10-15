The ’Loyal’ Friend Battle

After Shannon told Entertainment Tonight in October 2020 that she initially didn’t like Kelly because of Tamra, referring to herself as a “loyal friend,” the fitness guru wasn’t happy.

“I dispute what they’ve said,” Shannon told ET. “I am not the person to sink down to a level to argue with people — that I consider close friends — in the press or on social media. That’s not who I am, that’s not what I’m made of, so I just feel like I have a little bit more decorum than they do. I don’t wanna engage with them, except to say that the things that they’ve been saying, especially Tamra, it’s a laundry list of things that aren’t true.”

Tamra, meanwhile, went off on Instagram.

In my experience loyal friends don’t constantly tell you ‘IM A LOYAL FRIEND’ if they do … they are full of self-deception!” Tamra wrote. “Turning your back on a friend because they live 45 minutes away and don’t party in your circle anymore, isn’t any kind of friend in my book. Loyal friends are there for you when you’re going through hard time, ask you how your kids are doing as their dad fights cancer, asks if you need help when your husband is having heart surgery, cries with you & accept you for who you are during good & bad times. your actions will always speak louder than your words!”

She added, “#alwaysthevictim #onesidedfriendshipssuck please stop saying you’re a loyal friend! Your ET interview was filled with hypocrisy & lies and if you want to keep it up I’ll bring out receipts!”