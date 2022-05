When Did Filming Start?

“And then, as it [just so happened], we were supposed to start shooting season five of Virgin River in March, but it was pushed to July,” Breckenridge told Glamour in April 2022 of returning to This Is Us amid her Netflix commitments. “So had we started when we were supposed to, I don’t know that [my character] Sophie and Kevin [Pearson, played by Justin Hartley] would’ve ended up together.”