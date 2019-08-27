VMAs

Gigi Hadid Attends MTV VMAs 2019 With Sister Bella Hadid — and Not Tyler Cameron!

By
Gigi Hadid Attends MTV VMAs 2019 With Sister Bella Hadid Not Tyler Cameron
 Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
4
5 / 4

If Looks Could Kill

Gigi and Bella struck a pose together on the red carpet.

Back to top