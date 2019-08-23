VMAs

VMAs 2019 Seating Chart: Who Is Sitting Next to Who — and Is Gigi Hadid Bringing Tyler Cameron?

By
Missy Elliott and DJ Khaled Seating Cards 2019 MTV VMAs Seating
2019 MTV VMAs seating Us Weekly
5
6 / 5

Legends Only 

Elliot is the recipient of the 2019 MTV Video Vanguard Award. 

Back to top