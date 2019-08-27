Exclusive VMAs 2019: What You Didn’t See on TV By Emily Longeretta August 27, 2019 Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Charles Sykes/Shutterstock; Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock 21 22 / 21 RIP 9:19 pm: When Elliott gave a shoutout to the late Aaliyah in her speech, Lizzo jumped up and cheered. Back to top More News Alyson Stoner Reminisces About Working With Missy Elliott Ahead of VMAs 2019 Reunion Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Attend 2019 MTV Video Music Awards Afterparty Together Missy Elliott Dances With Alyson Stoner, Lizzo Sends a Message and More Memorable Moments From the 2019 VMAs More News