MTV VMAs 2021: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

PUSH Performance of the Year

Wallows (“Are You Bored Yet?”)

Ashnikko (“Daisy”)

SAINt JHN (“Gorgeous”)

24kGoldn (“Coco”)

JC Stewart (“Break My Heart”)

Latto (“Sex Lies”)

Madison Beer (“Selfish”)

The Kid LAROI (“WITHOUT YOU”)

Olivia Rodrigo (“drivers license”)

girl in red (“Serotonin”)

Fousheé (“my slime”)

jxdn (“Think About Me”)

Best Alternative

Bleachers (“Stop Making This Hurt”)

Glass Animals (“Heat Waves”)

Imagine Dragons (“Follow You”)

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear (“my ex’s best friend”)

Twenty one pilots (“Shy Away”)

WILLOW ft. Travis Barker (“t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l”)

Best Latin

Bad Bunny x Jhay Cortez (“Dákiti”)

Billie Eilish & ROSALÍA (“Lo Vas A Olvidar”)

Black Eyed Peas and Shakira (““GIRL LIKE ME”)

J. Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy (“UN DIA (ONE DAY)”)

Karol G (“Bichota”)

Maluma (“Hawái”)

Best R&B

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid (“BROWN SKIN GIRL”)

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic (“Leave The Door Open”)

Chris Brown and Young Thug (“Go Crazy”)

Giveon (“HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY”)

H.E.R. ft. Chris Brown (“Come Through”)

SZA (“Good Days”)

Best K-Pop

(G)I-DLE (“DUMDi DUMDi”)

BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez (“Ice Cream”)

BTS (“Butter”)

Monsta X (““Gambler”)

SEVENTEEN (““Ready to love”)

TWICE (“Alcohol-Free”)

Video For Good

Billie Eilish (“Your Power”)

Demi Lovato (““Dancing With The Devil”)

H.E.R. (“Fight For You”)

Kane Brown (“Worldwide Beautiful”)

Lil Nas X (“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”)

Pharrell Williams ft. JAY-Z (“Entrepreneur”)

Best Direction

Billie Eilish (“Your Power”) Directed by: Billie Eilish

DJ Khaled ft. Drake (“POPSTAR (Starring Justin Bieber)”) Directed by: Julien Christian Lutz aka Director X

Lil Nas X (“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”) Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

Taylor Swift (“willow”) Directed by: Taylor Swift

Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A (“Franchise”) Directed by: Travis Scott

Tyler, The Creator (“LUMBERJACK”) Directed by: Wolf Haley

Best Cinematography

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid (“BROWN SKIN GIRL”) Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, MOHAMMAED ATTA AHMED, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

Billie Eilish (“Therefore I Am”) Cinematography by: Rob Witt

Foo Fighters (“Shame Shame”) Cinematography by: Santiago Gonzalez

Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper (“Holy”) Cinematography by: Elias Talbot

Lady Gaga (“911”) Cinematography by: Jeff Cronenweth

Lorde (“Solar Power”) Cinematography by: Andrew Stroud

Best Art Direction

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale, Major Lazer (“ALREADY”) Art Direction by: Susan Linns, Gerard Santos

Ed Sheeran (“Bad Habits”) Art Direction by: Alison Dominitz

Lady Gaga (“911”) Art Direction by: Tom Foden, Peter Andrus

Lil Nas X (“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”) Art Direction by: John Richoux

Saweetie ft. Doja Cat (“Best Friend”) Art Direction by: Art Haynes

Taylor Swift (“willow”) Art Direction by: Ethan Tobman, Regina Fernandez

Best Visual Effects

Bella Poarch (“Build A Bitch”) Visual Effects by: Andrew Donoho, Denhov Visuals, Denis Strahhov, Rein Jakobson, Vahur Kuusk, Tatjana Pavlik, Yekaterina Vetrova

Coldplay (“Higher Power”) Visual Effects by: Mathematic

Doja Cat & The Weeknd (“You Right”) Visual Effects by: La Pac, Anthony Lestremau, Julien Missaire, Petr Shkolniy, Alexi Bailla, Micha Sher, Antoine Hache, Mikros MPC, Nicolas Huget, Guillaume Ho Tsong Fang, Benjamin Lenfant, Stephane Pivron, MPC Bangalore, Chanakya Chander, Raju Ganesh, David Rouxel

Glass Animals – “Tangerine” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by: Ronan Fourreau

Lil Nas X (“MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)”) Visual Effects by: Mathematic

P!NK (“All I Know So Far”) Visual Effects by: Dave Meyers, Freenjoy Inc

Best Choreography

Ariana Grande (“34+35”) Choreography by: Brian Nicholson & Scott Nicholson

BTS (“Butter”)Choreography by: SON SUNG DEUK With BHM PERFORMANCE DIRECTING TEAM

Ed Sheeran (“Bad Habits”) Choreography by: Natricia Bernard

Foo Fighters (“Shame Shame”) Choreography by: Nina McNeely

Harry Styles (“Treat People With Kindness”) Choreography by: Paul Roberts

Marshmello & Halsey (“Be Kind”)Choreography by: Dani Vitale

Best Editing

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic (“Leave The Door Open”) Editing by: Troy Charbonnet

BTS (“Butter”) Editing by: Yong Seok Choi from Lumpens

Drake (“What’s Next”) Editing by: Noah Kendal

Harry Styles (“Treat People With Kindness”) Editing by: Claudia Wass

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon (“Peaches”) Editing by: Mark Mayr, Vinnie Hobbs

Miley Cyrus ft. Dua Lipa (“Prisoner)