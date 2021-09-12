MTV VMAs 2021: Complete List of Winners and Nominees

Song of the Summer
Billie Eilish, “Happier Than Ever”
BTS, “Butter”
Camila Cabello, “Don’t Go Yet”
DJ Khaled feat. Lil Baby and Lil Durk, “Every Chance I Get”
Doja Cat, “Need To Know”
Dua Lipa, “Levitating”
Ed Sheeran, “Bad Habits”
Giveon, “Heartbreak Anniversary”
Justin Bieber feat. Daniel Caesar and Giveon, “Peaches”
The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber, “Stay”
Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow, “Industry Baby”
Lizzo feat. Cardi B, “Rumors”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Thot Shit”
Normani feat. Cardi B, “Wild Side”
Olivia Rodrigo, “Good 4 U”
Shawn Mendes and Tainy, "Summer Of Love"