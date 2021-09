Billie Eilish

The “Happier Than Ever” singer clapped and craned her head to see Hailey Bieber when she was announced as a presenter. Eilish, a longtime Belieber, also nodded her head enthusiastically and clapped when Justin beat her for Best Pop.

Despite only winning one VMA for Video for Good, the California native still enjoyed the show. She bopped along with brother Finneas during the Twenty One Pilots performance.