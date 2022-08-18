LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow Will Emcee the 2022 MTV VMAs

Who Is Hosting?
Minaj, Harlow and LL Cool J will share duties as emcees for the 2022 ceremony. "The three 'MCs' will announce the show's star-studded lineup of performers, presenters and winners, taking a more innovative and unique approach to the traditional 'host' gig seen in previous years," MTV announced in a press release. Harlow and Minaj will be pulling double duty as performers as well, with the "Barbie Dreams" rapper set to play a medley of hits in connection with her Video Vanguard Award.