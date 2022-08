Who’s Getting the Video Vanguard Award?

After two years with no winner, Minaj will take home the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. The “Only” rapper has previously been nominated for 16 VMAs since 2010, winning a total of five. Most recently, she won a Moonperson for her 2019 collaboration “Hot Girl Summer” with Megan Thee Stallion and Ty Dolla $ign.