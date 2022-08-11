Everything to Know About the 2022 MTV VMAs: Performers, Nominees and More

Who’s Nominated?
Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X topped the list of nominations with seven nods each. Harry Styles and Doja Cat aren't far behind with six nominations each, while Taylor Swift has five. The singer's self-directed "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)" video is up for Video of the Year, Best Longform Video, Best Cinematography, Best Direction and Best Editing. Other nominees include Ed Sheeran, Drake, Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Adele, Billie Eilish and Justin Bieber.