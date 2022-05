Joaquin Phoenix (Johnny Cash)

After earning an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of the late country icon, Phoenix won an Academy Award in 2019 for his work in The Joker. The vocal vegan activist has also starred in Her, You Were Never Really Here and Gladiator. He shares a son with longtime partner Rooney Mara, whom he met while filming 2018’s Mary Magdalene. They named their child after Joaquin’s late brother, River Phoenix.