‘Walk the Line’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Reese Witherspoon (June Carter)

The Louisiana native earned critical acclaim for her performance in the 2005 drama, winning the Oscar for best actress following her iconic comedic turns in the Legally Blonde series. She went on to star in Water for Elephants and Wild before turning to the small screen with roles on Big Little Lies, The Morning Show and Little Fires Everywhere. The Draper James founder shares daughter Ava and son Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She welcomed son Tennessee with Jim Toth, whom she wed in 2011.