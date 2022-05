Robert Patrick (Ray Cash)

The Die Hard 2 star has a long list of credits, including Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Wayne’s World, Spy Kids, We Are Marshall, Bridge to Terabithia and Safe House. Patrick has also worked in television, appearing on The X Files, The Sopranos, Sons of Anarchy and Burn Notice. He shares son Samuel and daughter Austin with actress Barbara Hooper, whom he wed in 1990.