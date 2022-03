2009

While reports have claimed that Balwani was assisting Holmes all along, he officially joined Theranos in 2009.

“The company was low on cash, and I knew of the mission and that what the company was trying to do was paramount and I offered to help the company and I ended up giving a $13 million personal loan,” he said in court testimony obtained by “The Dropout” podcast. “It was interest-free. It was a good-faith loan.”

He was named president and COO in late 2009.