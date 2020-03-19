TV What to Watch This Week While Social Distancing: ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and More By Emily Longeretta 4 hours ago "Silly Frills and a Depressed Garden Gnome" -- Christy and Bonnie support Marjorie when she attempts to reconnect with her estranged son. Also, Tammy sees another side of Jill while working as her employee, on MOM, Thursday, Jan. 16 (9:01-9:30 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Pictured (L-R): Allison Janney as Bonnie and Anna Faris as Christy Photo: Robert Voets/2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. Robert Voets/2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. 40 1 / 40 Mom Thursday — CBS, 9 p.m. ET Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Best Portable Antibacterial Items That You Can Still Get on Amazon Hand Sanitizers, Antiviral Products and Immunity Items to Stock Up on ASAP Tori Spelling Apologizes After Photo of Daughter Hattie Sparks Racism Accusations: ‘She Is Innocent’ More News