Ariana Madix

Ariana and Lala are at odds in the teaser, with the Give Them Lala Beauty creator telling her, “I’ll teach you how to be cool later, bitch.” According to the press release, the bartender won’t just fight with the Give Them Lala author as Ariana “finds herself caught in the middle of the drama when Sandoval’s outsized opinions put him at odds with the rest of the group.”