Exclusive

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 9 Trailer: Sandoval and Katie at Odds, Lala Calls Out Brock and James Insults Raquel

By
Raquel Leviss Vanderpump Rules Season 9
 Bravo Media/Tommy Garcia
12
5 / 12
podcast
Immunity_Boost_Ad_600x338

Raquel Leviss

Despite the drama, James and Raquel’s summer engagement was documented by Bravo cameras.

 

Back to top