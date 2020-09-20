Lindelof Won’t Be Returning for a Possible Second Season.

The screenwriter told Variety in February that he thinks there’s “a very high likelihood” Watchmen will return for a second season, but he can’t see himself being a part of it. “I understand that the culture writ large wants a firm answer,” he said at the time. “Is there going to be more, isn’t there going to be more. And unfortunately, the answer is, ‘probably not.’ I’ve been pretty consistent about that since we premiered the show at Comic-Con.”