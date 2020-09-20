The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Was a Huge Influence on the Show.

In Watchmen‘s alternate reality, a lifetime of reparations have been paid to the victims of slavery and their descendants. However, the white supremacist group Seventh Kalvary is fighting back. Lindelof told NBC News in October 2019 that he thought more people should be exposed to the history of the Tulsa race riots. “I was 43 or 44, and I wondered how could it be that I’ve never heard about this,” Lindelof said. “Then I read more, and I said Tulsa was the right place to set the show.”