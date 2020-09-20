The Show Is Set During a Contemporary Alternate History.

Watchmen reimagines the future of the United States if the country won the Vietnam war, the Watergate scandal wasn’t exposed and there are no smartphones or Internet. “We’re living in a world where fossil fuels have been eliminated as a power source,” Lindelof told Entertainment Weekly in September 2019. “All the cars are zero emissions and run on electricity or fuel cells — largely thanks to the innovations of Dr. Manhattan decades earlier.”