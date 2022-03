The Cast

In addition to Leto and Hathaway, WeCrashed stars Kyle Marvin as cofounder McKelvey. America Ferrera plays Elishia Kennedy, an entrepreneur swept up in the company’s glow, and O-T Fagbenle appears as Cameron Lautner, an investor who helps WeWork get ready for its IPO. The cast also includes Anthony Edwards, Theo Stockman, Steven Boyer, Kim Eui-sung, Cricket Brown and Robert Emmet Lunney.