Bradley Cooper

The Oscar nominee played Sack Lodge, Claire’s overprotective boyfriend. The Star Is Born director has since appeared in Failure to Launch, The Hangover, Limitless, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, American Sniper and Serena. He has also voiced Rocket Raccoon in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and other Marvel movies.

The Tony nominee shares daughter Lea De Seine with ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk, whom he split from in 2019.