'Wedding Crashers' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Jane Seymour

The actress appeared as Mrs. Cleary, the mother of Claire and Gloria. Her later film and TV credits include Austenland, Fifty Shades of Black, The Female Brain, Jane the Virgin, Castle, The Kominsky Method and Franklin & Bash.

The former Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star shares son Sean and daughter Katherine with her third husband, David Flynn. She is also the mother of twins John and Kristopher, whom she shares with fourth husband James Keach. Seymour and Keach divorced in December 2015.