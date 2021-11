Rachel McAdams

The Mean Girls star, who reunited with Vaughn in True Detective and Wilson in Midnight in Paris, got her first Oscar nomination in 2016 for her performance in Spotlight. Her other film credits include Doctor Strange, About Time, Southpaw, Game Night, Sherlock Holmes, The Time Traveler’s Wife and A Most Wanted Man.

She shares one son with her partner, Jamie Linden. News broke in August 2020 that the couple were expecting their second child together.