Vince Vaughn

The Old School actor has racked up a ton of comedy credits in films including The Break-Up, Fred Claus, Couples Retreat, The Dilemma, Fighting With My Family and The Internship, in which he reunited with Wilson. In 2015, he tried his hand at drama in season 2 of the HBO series True Detective.

The Minnesota native shares two children with wife Kyla Weber, whom he wed in January 2010.