'Wedding Crashers' Cast: Where Are They Now?

Will Ferrell

The Saturday Night Live alum had a cameo in Wedding Crashers as Chazz Reinhold, who perfects the art of crashing funerals instead of nuptials. He has since appeared in Stranger Than Fiction, Step Brothers, Blades of Glory, The Other Guys, The Campaign, Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Zoolander 2 and Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga. He is also an executive producer of the hit HBO series Succession.

The comedian shares sons Magnus, Mattias and Axel with wife Viveca Paulin, whom he wed in August 2000.